What can we expect? Although England were beaten at the semi-finals of the home tournament by Germany (who else?), the competition is certainly one to remember, if only for Gareth Southgate’s saved penalty kick that saw the side’s exit.

Highlights on the field also included Paul Gascoigne's individual brilliance against Scotland, Stuart Pearce's moment of redemption against Spain and the all-round excellence of England's demolition of the Dutch.

The show is on ITV at 11.45pm on Tuesday 10 July, and is set to be online via ITV Hub after the broadcast.

When was the documentary first aired?

The Summer Football Came Home was originally broadcast in 2016, on the 20th anniversary of the competition – the year England were knocked off of the Euros by Iceland.

The documentary will feature interviews with former England manager Terry Venables, defender Stuart Pearce, goalkeeper David Seaman and striker Teddy Sheringham.