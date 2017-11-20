Blue Planet II viewers couldn’t hold back the tears last night after watching a whale carry its dead newborn across the ocean. The heart-wrenching scene also saw other adult whales refusing to feed in apparent sympathy after the calf was believed to be poisoned by his mother’s polluted milk.

Sir David Attenborough’s narration then explained how the food chain was contaminated with toxic plastic as we "dump eight million tonnes of plastic into the sea every year", putting a "vast number of creatures" in danger.