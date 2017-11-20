Dead baby whale leaves Blue Planet viewers in tears
The powerful sequence saw many at home calling for environmental change
Blue Planet II viewers couldn’t hold back the tears last night after watching a whale carry its dead newborn across the ocean. The heart-wrenching scene also saw other adult whales refusing to feed in apparent sympathy after the calf was believed to be poisoned by his mother’s polluted milk.
Sir David Attenborough’s narration then explained how the food chain was contaminated with toxic plastic as we "dump eight million tonnes of plastic into the sea every year", putting a "vast number of creatures" in danger.
Viewers at home were left reaching for the tissues…
And the scene spurred many to become more environmentally friendly...
And although the Blue Planet II team have addressed the problem...
There’s plenty everyone can do to make a difference...
Blue Planet continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC1