McCall was camping for the first time in her life in the Namibian bush. The presenter, and ranger Henco Bantjes, had built themselves a ‘boma’ – a protective circle of thorn bushes – but when a lion came along, she really thought her time was up.

"We’re alive, which is great news…" McCall explained the following morning. "I went to sleep at 10pm, I was out for the count, and I woke up at about midnight and I could hear Henco going, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’ and he went, ‘It’s a lion,’ and it was really close to the camp… I thought it was going to come with its entire family through the back route and eat us all. I’ve never been so awake in my entire life. I was so alert, I suddenly went bionic."

Here is said lion, caught on thermal cam:

And McCall's unsurprisingly terrified reaction:

Davina McCall: Life at the Extreme, starts Monday, 9pm, ITV