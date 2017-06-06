Although Attenborough said his wife, Jane, who died in 1997, had been very "understanding", the presenter concluded “perhaps you can't have your cake and eat it."

The Frozen Planet host, who celebrated his 91st birthday last month, also revealed that he thinks about his mortality “all the time” as “it’s more and more likely that I’m going to die tomorrow.”

When interviewer Theroux asked if he expects anything to happen after death, Attenborough simply replied: “no.”

More like this

Attenborough also spoke at the biggest problem facing the planet: population size. “[It] lies at the base of a lot of our problems. Why are people coming across to Europe at the moment? Partly it’s political problems, but also because living is very, very hard. People are right the edge there. The land is not producing enough food for them.”

Advertisement

Read the full interview in the latest Radio Times – out now