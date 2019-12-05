David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet follows a slew of recent acclaimed series fronted by the documentarian. Earlier this year, Netflix released Our Planet, a series which used the devastating effects of climate change to frame its study of wildlife, and Seven Worlds, One Planet, a groundbreaking BBC series which took Attenborough around each of the Earth's continents.

Attenborough says in the new feature: "I've had the most extraordinary life. It's only now that I appreciate how extraordinary." He will be attending the premiere personally, and will be joined live on stage by special guests to discuss some of the environmental concerns raised in the film.

Five hundred of the seats in the Albert Hall will be reserved for young climate change and nature conservation activists chosen from across the UK.

More like this

The film will explore the whole of Attenborough's life and broadcasting career, which began when he was just 28 years old. A Life On Our Planet is produced by award-winning wildlife filmmakers Silverback Films and the global environmental organisation WWF.

Tickets for the world premiere go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, 6th December 2019, and can be bought via the Royal Albert Hall website. Details about the simultaneous cinema screenings can be found here.

Advertisement

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will be released on Netflix in Spring 2020