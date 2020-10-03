Among the familiar faces who appear in the clip are football icons David Beckham and Marcus Rashford, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, acclaimed actress Dame Judi Dench, and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Patricia Allison also appear, as well as Our Planet cameraman Sandesh Kadur, and many more who have been influenced by Attenborough's incredible body of work.

The video touches on tough subject matters, including how the historian has been impacted by witnessing climate damage, what can be done to slow the melting of the ice caps, and the true cost of deforestation.

In addition, he is asked to pick out highlights from his decades-long career, mentioning his work filming birds of paradise in the 1950s, describing the species as "unforgettably beautiful."

Sir Attenborough concludes: "The time has come now when we can't just have our own selfish interests, when we have to think of other people who are dependent upon what we do.

"That applies to everybody on the planet. We have to work together, we have to have international agreements, we have to work things out."

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet will launch globally on Netflix, Sunday 4th October 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.