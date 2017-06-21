If the service reaches its goal of £100,000, the subscription service will launch at the end of the year, offering a collection of great history TV shows on demand, and, eventually, a number of original programmes too.

If you're keen on the idea, you can donate to the project here.

"We've decided to crowdfund this project because we believe that you are an absolutely essential part of this vital mission," Snow said.

More like this

The crowdfunding site explains that even if HistoryHit.TV doesn't reach its fundraising target it will still launch, but "we'll have less budget for films at launch".

Advertisement

Snow and his team – including CEO Tom Clifford and head of digital Justin Gayner – are offering rewards for contributions, including the opportunity to co-host his popular HistoryHit podcast, commission a show for the service, or have a 15-minute documentary made about yourself or a family member (if you fancy forking out 30k).