But, more importantly, the four people on our covers bore witness and were instrumental in the success of D-Day. In this issue, they tell their remarkable stories, which are all the more important now that they’re among the last people

alive who witnessed those incredible events.

They were not generals or admirals but ordinary young people, in awe and frightened in equal parts at the task ahead. What comes across is their modesty and conviction that they were doing the right thing, but also the wish that no one should have to go through what they did ever again.

Read more in our feature in this issue, which includes a guide to this week’s commemorative events on TV.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Clive Myrie on presenting the news, colleague Huw Edwards, his Afro-Caribbean roots, the Windrush scandal and racism online

Carol Vorderman discusses the BBC’s social media guidelines, freedom of speech, life at LBC Radio and her political views

Fiona Bruce chats about balanced news reporting, hosting Question Time and women in TV journalism

