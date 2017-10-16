It seems as though she’s not the only one being asked about her fashion sense, though.

“I get that too” says Chris Packham. “I refuse to answer those because I consider them trite.” Packham says he’s on the receiving end of quite a lot of questions about animals, with their toilet habits proving one of the most popular.

“I’m also sent a lot of pictures of animal poo, asking which animal it belongs to,” he explains. “I don’t mind, I do seem to talk a lot about poo.”

"I was pleased to get correspondence applauding me for pronouncing a lot of Welsh place names correctly", Harrison adds. "The Llyn Peninsula, Aberdaron, I was quite pleased with that."

