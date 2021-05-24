The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Documentaries
  4. Coronation Street’s Colson Smith to tell story of weight loss journey in his own words for ITV

Coronation Street’s Colson Smith to tell story of weight loss journey in his own words for ITV

The actor will open up about losing weight, getting into running and how his journey was incorporated into the soap.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 9th January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 9th January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9353 Monday 15 January 2018 - 1st Ep Craig Tinker [COLSON SMITH] and Jess [DONNALEIGH BAILEY] are called to a disturbance at a lap dancing club. Bethany Platt [LUCY FALLON], in lap dancing gear, is horrified to see Craig. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Published:

Colson Smith, better known as Coronation Street‘s Craig Tinker, is set to release a documentary about his weight loss journey for ITV titled Bored of Being the Fat Kid.

Advertisement

Details as to when we can expect the documentary to land have yet to be released by the broadcaster, but the actor has opened up about the reasoning behind the documenting his weight loss journey and why it was important for him to tell his story.

He said in a statement: “In the past 14 months I’ve learnt so much about myself, most of this was learnt while wearing my trainers and pounding the pavement.

“Back in January 2020 I thought it would be a good idea to start documenting some of my days in order to keep me motivated and to look back on one day. 12 months later we started putting that together to make a short film entitled Bored Of Being The Fat Kid.”

He added: “Originally I planned on just watching this film alone in my bedroom one day and almost saying, ‘Well Done Colson,’ but now I feel I have the chance to maybe help someone else who was in the same position as me.

“The documentary is all about my experiences with running, food, fitness and weight loss. The reason I decided to make the film is it’s my chance to tell my truth in my way.”

Much like the actor, Weatherfield copper Craig Tinker has also embarked on weight loss journey for his health and his job on the soap.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for the latest news. 

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 9th January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 9th January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9353 Monday 15 January 2018 - 1st Ep Craig Tinker [COLSON SMITH] and Jess [DONNALEIGH BAILEY] are called to a disturbance at a lap dancing club. Bethany Platt [LUCY FALLON], in lap dancing gear, is horrified to see Craig. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Luxor Outdoor firepit garden fire pit table wicker rattan

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save up to £254 on a firepit table!

Get offer