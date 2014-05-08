Billed as a “ground-breaking social experiment”, Married at First Sight aims to discover whether science can produce a successful relationship and whether the very act of marriage can itself help to create a psychological bond that leads to true love.

Chosen from an initial pool of over 200 applicants, six single people each seeking long-term love will be matched by a panel of experts from the fields of psychology, psychotherapy, theology and social/evolutionary anthropology before entering into a legally-binding marriage.

Cameras will follow the couples for the first six weeks of their relationship as they each share their daily lives with a stranger. At the end of the filming period they will be asked to decide whether they wish to stay together as husband and wife.

Married at First Sight is based on a Danish format which has been sold to countries around the world.

