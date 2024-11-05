Parents John and Patsy Ramsey woke up on Boxing Day 1996 to find their daughter missing and a ransom note left in their home by the perpetrator.

But the nightmare became even darker when they found JonBenét's body in their own basement later that day.

She had been sexually assaulted and violently murdered in their own home, but to this day, no killer has been identified.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey examines the investigation and suggests new measures that could help solve this horrific crime.

The synopsis explains: "The Boulder, Colorado police, who had little practical experience in homicide investigations, quickly cast suspicion on JonBenét's family as the most likely suspects, fanning the flames of media scrutiny and largely one-sided reporting, turning the case into a national obsession.

"Twenty-eight years later, that obsession — and finger-pointing — hasn’t gone away, and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved... this three-part docuseries investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media."

A trailer for the true crime documentary series was released last night, which also confirms a release date on Netflix of Monday 25th November 2024.

You can watch the trailer below:

The factual series comes from director Joe Berlinger, whose previous work includes the Conversations with a Killer anthology, which utilised archive audio from never-before-heard interviews with Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer.

He also directed the true crime docuseries Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, which centred on an infamous case of fraud involving prominent financier Bernie Madoff.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey premieres on Netflix on Monday 25th November 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

