Chris Packham found not guilty of assault in Malta after bird hunt confrontation
The BBC Springwatch presenter is filming an independent documentary in the country about illegal bird hunting, but had to appear in court himself after run-in with the police
Chris Packham has been found not guilty of assault in Malta, after having to appear in court following a confrontation with hunters he believed had been trapping wild birds.
The naturalist and BBC wildlife presenter is filming an independent documentary about alleged illegal bird hunting and trapping in the country, but found himself accused of breaking the law.
After appearing in court in Gozo on Thursday morning, he tweeted that he had been found "not guilty".
In a video posted on his Facebook page, Packham claimed that on Tuesday 18 April he had attempted to notify police of a possible illegal bird trapping. However, when the police arrived, instead of investigating the hunter, Packham himself was arrested and charged with "attempting to use force" and "pushing against" a Maltese man.