This morning, Evans, an ex-One Show host who took over the Radio 2 breakfast programme from Wogan in 2010, dedicated the show to him and delivered a heartfelt tribute, describing Sir Terry as a "giant of entertainment broadcasting".

"Sir Terry passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning surrounded by those nearest and dearest to his heart. And what a heart, and what a man," said Evans.

"There have been and will be few like him.

"One of the all time greats. Right up there with the big guns.

"He was radio's Eric Morecambe, Ronnie Barker. He was our Captain Mainwaring, our Basil Fawlty, but he made us laugh every day for two hours, and for over 30 years.

"All unscripted, all ad-lib, and always supremely assured. Unwaveringly confident. And do you know why? Because he never took any of this seriously. Least of all himself."

"He was the butt of most of his jokes. Laugh and the world laughs with you. Sure. But Terry knew if you go one better and laugh at yourself, then you're really on to something.

"Today the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the show Terry put on the map, the one he made a dream job for us to follow in his footsteps, will be Wogan heavy. And I for one can't wait.

“This is the day I have been dreading. I’m going to miss you... Thank you for being my friend.”

The One Show: A Tribute to Sir Terry is at 7pm tonight on BBC1