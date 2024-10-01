With the use of archival footage, forensic reports and new interviews, Twisted Twins aims to find out "what happens when the intense bond between identical twins goes from close comradeship to curse and asks, could their unique relationship – or lack of individual identity – lead to deadly consequences?"

As episode 1 focuses on Chris Dawson, read on for everything you need to know, including his current whereabouts.

Who is Chris Dawson?

Chris Dawson (centre). Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Chris Dawson is a former professional rugby league player, who played competitively in the '70s. After his career, Dawson became a PE teacher.

More like this

In 2018, Dawson was the subject of podcast The Teacher's Pet, which triggered a new police investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Dawson.

In August 2022, Dawson was found guilty of murdering his wife and disposing of her body to pursue a relationship with one of his teenage students, whom he had been having an affair with.

Dawson insisted and maintains to this day he was not involved in the disappearance of Lynette and claimed that she had walked out on him and their two children.

Where is Chris Dawson now?

Chris Dawson was sentenced to 24 years in prison and is currently serving time at Long Bay Correctional Centre.

As of June 2024, Dawson's appeal to quash the conviction for murdering his wife was denied by a panel of three judges at the New South Wales court of criminal appeal.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Twisted Twins airs on Tuesday 1st October at 9pm on ITV1.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.