The show follows the six-week retrial of Scottish businessman Nat Fraser who is accused of murdering his wife Arlene in 1998.

Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Fraser is contesting his previous 2003 conviction which saw him sent away for at least 25 years.

The show kicks into action when a witness, after seven days' cross-examination, is actually accused of the murder…

See The Murder Trial tonight at 9:00pm, Channel 4