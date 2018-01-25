Cats across the nation were transfixed by the BBC's Big Cats documentary
Household cats took a moment to paws and reflect on their feline cousins
Pet cats across the UK were transfixed by a new BBC documentary following the lives of Big Cats on Thursday night.
The new nature series is narrated by Doctor Foster villain Bertie Carvel and promises to show the “enthralling behaviour” of cats in the wild – and it proved to be the purrfect viewing pleasure for viewers' pet cats.
Many owners took to Twitter to share photos of their mesmerised moggies staring or pawing at their TV screens when the show was on. (Meanwhile, mice were wreaking havoc in the outside world.)
Big Cats continues on Thursday 18th January at 8pm on BBC1
