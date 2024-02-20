"I know how to hack your account, you know, and your closest family's accounts," a distorted voice can be heard saying in just one of the many messages sent to various women who were stalked online.

One of Hardy's victims, Abby, says: "They know everything. What I'm wearing, who I'm with, what I'm doing."

In 2022, Hardy was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of stalking with intent to cause alarm or distress, two counts of stalking without intent to cause alarm, and breaching a restraining order from 2013.

More like this

Lia in Can I Tell You A Secret? Netflix

Lia was another woman who had been targeted by Hardy, who had created several fake accounts and bombarded her with messages across three years.

Read more:

"I used to picture in my mind that they have a diagram," Lia says in the clip. "There was me in the middle and then they'd have my family and then they'd have everyone connected... My work friends, my social friends... because at this point I didn't know that there were other women out there that were affected by this."

It took more than a decade to put Hardy behind bars, with Cheshire constabulary alone being contacted about Hardy more than 100 times over 11 years.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I Tell You A Secret will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 21st February. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.