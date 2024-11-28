Described as the story "big businesses doesn't want you to know", the documentary film reveals some disturbing truths about consumerism, giving audiences the chance to ask themselves just how much they've been shopping.

Here, we break down the key information discussed in the documentary and where viewers can tune into the film.

What is Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy?

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy. Netflix

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy is a new documentary from Emmy Award nominee Nic Stacey, which aims to reveal to viewers "how corporations are hell-bent on increasing profits, how they convince unsuspecting consumers time and time again to part with their money, and what happens when all of our discarded purchases make their way to landfills".

"It's shocking and it's ridiculous the level of stuff that we produce and more than that it's the realisation that we're so unaware of the amount of things that we're producing," Stacey told TIME in a new interview.

"We had a section in the film where we tried to illustrate with computer graphics the production numbers. For example, every hour, 2.5 million shoes are produced! We wanted to bring that to life for people to see."

He added: "I think people are very aware of their own consumption but you rarely think about what happens when you kind of expand that out to the number of people in the US or in Europe and what the impact of that is."

How to watch Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy is available to stream on Netflix. The documentary film was released on Wednesday 20th November on the streamer.

Who features in Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy?

Anna Sacks. Netflix

There are a number of commentators who feature throughout the documentary, offering insight into "unsavoury practices" used by their former employers, that are still being used today.

Roger Lee

Chloe Asaam

Jim Puckett

Anna Sacks

Nirav Patel

Mara Einstein

Eric Liedtke

Maren Costa

Kyle Wiens

Jan Dell

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy is available to watch on Netflix now.

