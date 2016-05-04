Bus driving through Yorkshire to star in latest Slow TV experience
BBC4 has announced it will show a two-hour bus journey through the scenic Dales
As part of the Scandi Slow TV trend, we've already had a serene two-hour canal journey and a soothing sleigh ride - and next up is a bus journey through the Yorkshire Dales, shown on BBC4.
Filmed in real time, the bus will be fitted with special cameras which will capture the 40 mile route from the market town of Richmond in North Yorkshire in the east to Ingleton in the west.
River valleys, ancient meadows, agricultural pastures and ancient mining villages and the 19th century Ribbleshead viaduct are all part of the scenery.
Cassian Harrison, Channel Editor, BBC Four says: “I’m delighted that Slow television has struck such a chord with BBC Four viewers. This programme promises to be another very special treat; an opportunity to sit back and appreciate the sights and sounds of the beautiful Yorkshire Dales in a rich and absorbing antidote to the frenetic pace of modern life.”