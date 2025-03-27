Esther took part in the documentary to ensure that it was "authentic" and Brianna was shown "for who she was", something she entrusted MultiStory Media with.

But the documentary doesn't solely focus on Brianna's murder, with Esther's campaigning also at the forefront.

Esther founded Peace & Mind UK in memory of Brianna, with the aims of helping "young people and their families to improve mental health through group well-being activities and online safety education".

Esther Ghey in Brianna: A Mother's Story. MultiStory Media/ITV

The documentary discusses in detail the harmful online content that Brianna was exposed to and that many young people are consuming today, which has become a larger topic of conversation following the release of Adolescence on Netflix.

Speaking at a press Q&A of the documentary, Esther opened up on her hopes to come from the film, sharing: "[I want] to kind of open people's eyes about the dangers that are online. Because I think even me, as a parent, I was so naive to what was actually on there.

"And hopefully this will open people's eyes and also maybe get the government to support a little bit in what we're doing. That would be fantastic, and hopefully just make a change in Brianna's name."

Memorial to Brianna Ghey in Oxford. Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Last year, Esther met with Sir Keir Starmer to discuss her campaign of having mindfulness taught in schools.

Esther told Starmer (via BBC News): "At the moment, we just focus so much on the academic aspect of schools and we're never taught how to take care of our mental health.

"Mindfulness has really helped me in such a difficult time. It's given me that mental resilience - and I think so many people at the moment are lacking that resilience."

However, there are currently no plans to introduce this to the national curriculum yet.

Brianna: A Mother's Story will air on Thursday 27th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player.

