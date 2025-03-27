Brianna Ghey's mother Esther wants documentary to prompt government to make a change
Esther met with the prime minister last year.
As ITV's new documentary about Brianna Ghey airs tonight, there are a number of outcomes mother Esther Ghey hopes for from people tuning in.
The 75-minute film explores the murder of Brianna in 2023, with interviews from her mother, friends and family and detectives who worked on securing convictions for killers Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.
Esther took part in the documentary to ensure that it was "authentic" and Brianna was shown "for who she was", something she entrusted MultiStory Media with.
But the documentary doesn't solely focus on Brianna's murder, with Esther's campaigning also at the forefront.
Esther founded Peace & Mind UK in memory of Brianna, with the aims of helping "young people and their families to improve mental health through group well-being activities and online safety education".
The documentary discusses in detail the harmful online content that Brianna was exposed to and that many young people are consuming today, which has become a larger topic of conversation following the release of Adolescence on Netflix.
Speaking at a press Q&A of the documentary, Esther opened up on her hopes to come from the film, sharing: "[I want] to kind of open people's eyes about the dangers that are online. Because I think even me, as a parent, I was so naive to what was actually on there.
"And hopefully this will open people's eyes and also maybe get the government to support a little bit in what we're doing. That would be fantastic, and hopefully just make a change in Brianna's name."
Last year, Esther met with Sir Keir Starmer to discuss her campaign of having mindfulness taught in schools.
Esther told Starmer (via BBC News): "At the moment, we just focus so much on the academic aspect of schools and we're never taught how to take care of our mental health.
"Mindfulness has really helped me in such a difficult time. It's given me that mental resilience - and I think so many people at the moment are lacking that resilience."
However, there are currently no plans to introduce this to the national curriculum yet.
Brianna: A Mother's Story will air on Thursday 27th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.