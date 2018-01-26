David Attenborough explained that rising sea temperatures made it harder for the walruses to find safety on an ice float. At one point their fate looked sealed, as the mother cradled its pup in the sea - but thankfully they finally found refuge.

The bittersweet moment provoked a strong reaction from viewers, many of whom confessed to fighting back tears:

Yet others highlighted that it was just one of an increasing number of issues affecting the natural world due to climate change.

Find out how the Blue Planet camera crew filmed the walrus sequence here.