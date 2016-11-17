Bliss out with this gorgeous Planet Earth II short film
Warning: do not watch if you suffer from vertigo
Are you still recovering from the snake vs iguana scene in Planet Earth II? In need of a soothing antidote to heal the pain and forget the trauma?
Unless you have vertigo, you must watch this clip which takes you soaring across the peaks of the Alps, to the sound of Hans Zimmer’s score to David Attenborough's new series.
The short film gives you the perspective of a helicopter flying high above the mountains during the making of Planet Earth II. The in-flight music – at times sombre, at others hopeful – comes courtesy of film score composer Zimmer and the film was made by Justin Anderson, who produced and directed the Mountains episode of the series.
You're welcome.
More like this
Planet Earth II continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC1