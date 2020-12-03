The new programme, titled Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure, will include input from some big names, new footage of Connolly himself and highlights from his illustrious comedy career.

Read on for everything you need to know about this special tribute to a national treasure.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure on ITV?

It's been confirmed that the programme will debut on ITV on Monday 28th December at 9:30pm – a perfect treat for between Christmas Day and New Year.

More like this

What is Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure about?

The one-hour special marks the end of Sir Billy Connolly's incredible career in comedy, after he announced he was stepping back from live stand-up performance two years ago.

According to ITV, the documentary is a "fond, uproariously funny tribute" that will celebrate the comedian's "anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour".

It mixes new footage of Connolly shot at his home in Florida Keys with some archival footage of his greatest moments, while several big names feature for exclusive chats, sharing their own personal messages and highlights from his career. Plus, there's also insight from Connolly's wife of 30 years, Pamela Stephenson.

ITV describes the programme as, "a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best. It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry. A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar."

Which stars feature in Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure?

Connolly can count many A-Listers among his fans, and several of them have contributed to this programme.

Among the famous faces to feature are Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand, Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea and Sheridan Smith – with Connolly reacting to their choices of his best bits.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.