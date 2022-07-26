In exclusive clips of tonight's episode, which can be shared by RadioTimes.com , we follow Laura and Aran who are struggling as they pour all of their energy into building their new business with no baking experience.

Ben Fogle returns to our screens with a new episode of Make a New Life in the Country tonight – and this time, he's meeting a couple who've put every last bit of their dough into setting up a bakery in the Peak District.

Despite often working 19-hour days, Aran and Laura can't bake enough goods to keep the shop stocked all week and so can only open for three days at a time.

"It's feeling a bit like a sentence at the moment because we haven't had a chance to switch off," Aran tells the camera crew as we watch the couple work at their bakery, which they left their East London lives to set up.

Despite the "rising costs, sleepless nights" and "the pressures of running their own business", Laura seems more positive about the venture in the second clip, in which she walks Ben through artisan baking.

Explaining her plans to start working with big commercial ovens, Laura says that while it's risky without the safety net for a salary, the couple have decided to go for it with "both feet in".

The episode will see Ben meet the couple, who left London for a new life in the Peak District town Buxton, and are taking a "great leap into the dark" to rent a commercial premises on the High Street, committing to a seven year lease.

"It's an expensive business and despite spending all their savings, they have to buy second hand equipment," Channel 5 teases. "Will their bakery be a success – or at least make enough money for them to live off?"

Ben Fogle: Make a New Life in the Country continues tonight (26th July) at 9pm on Channel 5.

