Gibson claimed that she was living with a malignant brain tumour that she was managing primarily through a strict diet and alternative therapies. However, it later emerged that Gibson didn't have cancer.

Some actual cancer sufferers were inspired by her false story, which has led to grave concern that they may have delayed or denied receiving conventional medical treatment in favour of following in Gibson's footsteps.

Apple Cider Vinegar is a compelling take on the shocking true story, but alternatives are available if you're looking for a strictly factual account.

Here's how you can watch the documentaries about Belle Gibson, who inspired Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar.

How to watch Instagram's Worst Con Artist

Belle Gibson's now-deleted page as seen in Instagram's Worst Con Artist. AAP Image/David Crosling/Wag Entertainment for ITVX

The latest documentary on Belle Gibson is titled Instagram's Worst Con Artist and is currently available to stream on ITVX.

The two-part series features voice recordings from Gibson herself and interviews with those close to the case, including journalist Richard Guilliatt and estranged friend Chanelle McAuliffe (portrayed by Aisha Dee in Apple Cider Vinegar).

Watch Instagram's Worst Con Artist on ITVX

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to watch Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con

Belle Gibson. 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

In 2021, BBC Three premiered another Belle Gibson documentary titled Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con, which is available to stream on iPlayer (as of February 2025).

The 45-minute special explores the influencer's rise and catastrophic fall, enlisting former fans – who once believed her extraordinary story and wellness tips – to share the impact she had on their lives.

The synopsis reads: "Seen through the eyes of those who adored her and those who exposed her, this film lifts the lid on one of social media’s great mysteries: who was the real Belle Gibson – an ingenious con artist or damaged young woman trapped in a lie?"

Watch Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con on BBC iPlayer

How to watch Belle Gibson's 60 Minutes interview

On the left, Kaitlyn Dever in Apple Cider Vinegar. On the right, the actual Belle Gibson on 60 Minutes Australia. Ben King/Netflix/60 Minutes Australia

Belle Gibson's extended one-on-one interview with Australia's 60 Minutes programme is available to watch on YouTube.

The interview was recorded in the summer of 2015, and is depicted in Apple Cider Vinegar. Expect to see presenter Tara Brown pose tough questions that her interviewee often struggles to answer.

60 Minutes Australia has kept the interview publicly available on YouTube – you can find it below:

Apple Cider Vinegar is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.