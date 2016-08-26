Announcing the show at the Edinburgh Television Festival, the channel’s controller Damian Kavanagh said: “The US election will define the US and its relationship with the world for a generation, and Donald Trump is at the centre. We wanted Angela to see what his supporters had to say first hand and why he resonates with them so much.”

The show is part of an upcoming season of US-themed programmes which will also see Reggie Yates investigate gun crime in President Obama's adopted hometown in Reggie Yates: Life and Death in Chicago.

Yates said: “Life and Death in Chicago might just be the strongest film I've made yet as it hits an incredible middle ground of personal journey and unfolding narrative. With the realities of black on black violence and police brutality an unfortunate reality for Chicago, this I feel is a film that tells a story we're aware of, from the perspective of the people.”

The online channel will also show American High School, a six-part documentary following the lives of teenagers over their last school year. It aims to "show young people in the UK what it’s like to grow up as an African-American teenager in American High School", says the channel.

Already slated for BBC3 in 2016 are Doctor Who spin-off Class from writer Patrick Ness, returning series of the comedies Josh and Uncle and new documentaries from Professor Green and Stacey Dooley.