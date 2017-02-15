The next few series will look at other areas within the NHS, including maternity and mental health provision, and will attempt to untangle the complex relationship between primary care and social care at a time when every part of the NHS is under immense pressure.

Channel editor Patrick Holland said: "The first series of Hospital was everything I want BBC2 to be. It is timely, brilliantly made and challenging TV.

"It was editorially brave to make a series with such a short turnaround but it felt so timely for the audience. It was creatively ambitious, attracting the very best team of committed filmmakers to produce it.

"And it wasn't afraid to embrace complexity, engaging the audience with powerful personal dramas that illuminate the challenges faced by the NHS today. I am delighted to announce further episodes over the coming year."

Hospital is made by TV production company Label1, who edit and broadcast the show just weeks after wrapping filming, keeping the documentary relevant.

Michelle Dixon, Director of Communications at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “It’s so important to develop a shared understanding of what’s happening in the NHS and what’s at stake. While the first series has provided a great insight to a whole range of issues and services, there is still much more to see.”