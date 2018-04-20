And there was an outpouring of respect for Stephen's “brave” parents, Doreen and Neville, who are still campaigning for justice 25 years after the murder.

But along with the sorrow came anger and shock as viewers learned the case had been closed.

Viewers such as Strictly Come Dancing star Ore Oduba and London major Sadiq Khan, praised the documentary as a real “eye-opener” and “essential viewing” to show how racism can impact society – and how it must never prevail.

Advertisement

Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer