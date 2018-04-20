BBC viewers praise "eye-opening" and "emotional" end to Stephen Lawrence documentary
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the moving three-parter "essential viewing"
BBC1 has aired its conclusion to Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation, the powerful documentary exploring the unprovoked murder of Stephen Lawrence. And the final episode – which followed the public inquiry into the case – left viewers at home with a strong mix of emotions.
The first of which was heartbreak as audiences saw how the Lawrence family never saw full justice for the killing.
And there was an outpouring of respect for Stephen's “brave” parents, Doreen and Neville, who are still campaigning for justice 25 years after the murder.
But along with the sorrow came anger and shock as viewers learned the case had been closed.
Viewers such as Strictly Come Dancing star Ore Oduba and London major Sadiq Khan, praised the documentary as a real “eye-opener” and “essential viewing” to show how racism can impact society – and how it must never prevail.
Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer