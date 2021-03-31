BBC Two announces Amy Winehouse film telling singer’s story through her mother Janis

BBC Two has announced it is to air a 60-minute film to celebrate the musical legacy of iconic singer Amy Winehouse.

Winehouse passed away in 2011 after releasing two albums, Frank and Back to Black, which made a huge impact on British music.

The new documentary, entitled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, is described as “illuminating and sensitive”, and will aim to show a different side to the star.

The programme is a collaboration with Winehouse’s mum, Janis, who lives with Multiple Sclerosis. The BBC explains that “the condition threatens to strip Janis of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary. Janis will be aided by family, friends and those who knew Amy best to piece together the side of Amy rarely seen.”

Winehouse’s extraordinary musical talents were often overshadowed by tabloid stories documenting her reported struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as her turbulent love life. Janis hopes this documentary will allow her to show her daughter in a different light.

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up” she says. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy.”

The documentary, which is also billed as a “female-driven interpretation of her life” will feature additional contributions from other friends and family members, as well as “never-before-seen personal archive” footage of Winehouse and “rare and unheard performances”.

This BBC Two one-off tribute follows the 2015 Film4 documentary film, Amy.

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will air on BBC Two later in the year. To find out what you can watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.