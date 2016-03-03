“BBC2 is delighted to welcome back the UK’s flagship blue chip science strand with an intriguing collection of new films,” says Channel Editor Adam Barker. “Horizon has an unequalled track-record for bringing cutting edge science to a broad audience and the new series is more exciting than ever.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming films scheduled to air this March and April

The Immortalist

Can one Russian multi-millionaire uncover the Holy Grail of scientific breakthroughs and allow us to live forever? This film looks at how the human mind could be uploaded to a computer, and whether immortality in 30 years is within our grasp.

Project Greenglow: The Quest for Gravity Control

In the mid 1990’s, Project Greenglow was launched by a UK defence manufacturer to master the concept of anti-gravity. Today the quest for this powerful kind of propulsion has helped us take one step closer to flying cars and a world beyond the stars.

The Mystery of Dark Energy

Was Einstein wrong about gravity? Horizon meets the scientist asking whether Dark Energy is a revolutionary force that could explain why our universe is expanding so fast.

Oceans of the Solar System

This film looks at how the story of water relates to the story of life. Is the example of Earth an exception or the rule? With discoveries of water all over the solar system, Horizon follows NASA’s project to send a robot submarine to swim in the oceans of another world.

The End of the Solar System

With the help of a giant scale model of the solar system, scientists have an apocalyptic peek at how our ageing sun will transform the universe and ultimately cause its destruction in about eight billion years time (no need to panic just yet).

Should we Close our Zoos?

Zoos today have rebranded themselves as centres of research and conservation rather than just amusement parks, but are they really achieving these aims? Liz Bonnin explores our understanding of animal behavior to establish whether we can justify zoos in the 21st century.

How to Find Love Online

With internet dating now the second most common way for couples to meet, is there a science behind the marketing of matchmaking companies? Dr. Hannah Fry studies the algorithms and tries to create the perfect profile for falling in love online.

Curing Alzheimer’s

This programme uncovers the progress being made in Alzheimer’s research for millions of sufferers around the world. It follows the stories of five people who are pioneering this research and developing new treatments to reduce and maybe even cure the disease.

Ice Station Antarctica (Working Title)

BBC weatherman Peter Gibbs boards the RRS Ernest Shackleton to reach the Halley VI research station in Antarctica. He’s setting off to discover how scientists work in the most brutal and unforgiving conditions, and in what ways this work can influence our understanding of climate change.

Why are we Getting so Fat?

With over 60% of UK adults overweight or obese, geneticist Dr Giles Yeo is looking to get to the bottom of why we're getting fatter every year. He talks to scientists who are trying to tackle the problem and looks to dispel some commonly held myths about obesity.

My Amazing Twin (Working Title)

Two identical 31-year-old twin brothers have Neurofibromatosis, a rare and unpredictable disease which affects them in very different ways. One has short-term memory loss, and the other has tumours threatening to take his sight. Why does it affect them differently, and is there anyway to cure it?

E-Cigarettes – Miracle or Menace (Working Title)

Michael Mosley looks to figure out once and for all whether E-cigarettes are a miracle cure to smoking or a new public health threat. He puts volunteers through different vaping experiments and, in his dedication to scientific research, takes up smoking himself.