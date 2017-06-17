A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The BBC Two programme Venice Biennale: Sink or Swim features various artists, one of whom is Khadija Saye. Our deepest sympathies are with Khadija’s family and friends and all of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

“We have made the decision to postpone the programme and further information about the transmission will be made available in due course.”

The documentary will be replaced by highlights of the Trooping the Colours parade for the Queen's Birthday.

Saye, who lived on the 20th floor in the tower complex, was friends with Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy. The politician previously posted a tribute to the artist and gave a tearful interview with Channel 4 about her death.

Saye’s collection of photography, called 'Dwellings: in this space we breathe', was part of a Venice exhibition on the theme of diaspora. Before her death, the artist had posted on Facebook about the event, saying “it’s been a real journey, tears shed, highs and lows, but mama, I'm an artist exhibiting at the Venice Biennale and the blessings are abundant!”