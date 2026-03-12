The revamp of Michael Mosley's Just One Thing TV series has been given a confirmed released date on BBC, and it's coming to screens soon.

The show, which began as a hugely popular and successful BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast of the same name, focuses on Mosley’s theory that small changes can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

Episode 1 of the new series will air at 2pm on Monday 23 March on BBC One with another three episodes to follow daily that week. The entire series will be released at the same time on BBC iPlayer.

It was previously announced that Zoe Ball, Roman Kemp and Clive Myrie would be fronting the revamp of the series after the tragic death of Dr Michael Mosley.

Mosley himself was due to present the TV adaption, but only two episodes had been produced when he was found dead in June 2024 on the Greek island of Symi.

The two episodes were then aired posthumously using footage that Mosley had filmed – and were narrated by DJ and presenter Sara Cox.

The new series will see the trio follow in Mosley’s footsteps to offer tips that could help us all live healthier lives.

Zoe Ball in Just One Thing. BBC Studios / Ashley Golder

Each presenter will front four episodes each, exploring topics they’re passionate about and travelling to a different part of the UK to meet someone who could improve their health and wellbeing and spotlight one tip, which "could be anything from drinking tea to daily press-ups or committing to a digital detox", according to the BBC.

Zoe Ball is a broadcaster and presenter who began her career as the first female host of BBC Radio 1, before making the transition into TV presenting.

Roman Kemp, son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, also began his career on radio, presenting Capital's Breakfast Show from 2017 to 2024. Last year, he won the third series of Celebrity Race Across the World alongside his sister Harleymoon.

Whilst Clive Myrie is a journalist and broadcaster, famous to viewers as a presenter of the BBC's news programmes, often acting as a foreign correspondent.

Just One Thing will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday 23 March, 2026.

