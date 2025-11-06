Celebrity Race Against the World is back for another season, bringing a whole new set of celebs and family members on a continent-spanning adventure.

This season's route will see the contestants starting off on a Caribbean island before making their way through a series of checkpoints on their way to the finish line in Colombia's Peninsula de La Guajira – known as the gateway to South America.

As with previous seasons of the show, the celebs are given a budget of the price of plane ticket if they were to fly the same route, which this time around sees them surviving on as a little as £30 a day – one of the smallest budgets the show has seen to date. They are also not allowed access to smart phones or the internet to help them navigate their journey.

As they compete alongside the other celebrity contestants to make it to the initial checkpoint first, here's everything you need to know about contestants and siblings Roman and Harleymoon Kemp.

Who are Roman and Harleymoon?

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp. BBC/Studio Lambert

Relationship: Brother and sister

From: London

Jobs: Radio DJ and singer/songwriter

Instagram: @romankemp and @harleymoonkemp

Roman Kemp is a 32-year-old radio DJ and presenter, best known for hosting the breakfast show on CapitalFM from 2017 to 2024.

He is taking part in the race alongside his older sister, 36-year-old Harleymoon, who is a singer/songwriter. Roman and Harleymoon are the children of musicians Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman, who independently found success in the '80s as part of the bands Spandeau Ballet and Wham! respectively.

Roman struggled with the language whilst racing through the South American continent, telling Radio Times magazine that he kept "mistakenly telling everyone Harley was 'my beautiful' – mi hermosa – instead of 'my sister' – mi hermana – for at least a week."

Why did Roman and Harleymoon want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

When asked if he had considered taking his famous dad rather than his sister on the show with him, Roman only had one thing to say: "No way!"

He continued: "I am very lucky that I do a lot of stuff with my dad, and I think that the reason I do those things is I can't wait to show my kids or my grandkids what my relationship was like with my dad. With this, it's such a privilege to be able to do something so special with your sister.

"It's such a privilege to be able to have that and to also show that to future generations and to share an experience. The other side of it is for personal reasons, travelling and seeing new places and seeing different cultures or being in certain experiences has such a great impact on my perspective and what life is about."

Harleymoon also revealed to Radio Times magazine that their mum had previously been asked to go on the show.

"My mum [Shirlie Kemp, a former backing singer for Wham! and half of Pepsi & Shirlie] was asked to be in the first celebrity Race across the World and was going to take me, but thought it sounded too hard. I was glad to have another chance to go," she said.

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 6th November at 8pm.

