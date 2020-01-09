Here's everything you need to know about Baby Chimp Rescue...

What is happening on Baby Chimp Rescue tonight?

New arrivals keep arriving at the chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia, bringing Jimmy and Jenny Desmond and their team to breaking point as they find themselves providing around-the-clock care for 38 rescued babies.

After losing one of the chimps to illness, they are more determined than ever to build them a sanctuary in the forest where they can live like wild chimps. To prepare for the move, the orphans are learning to make their own nests and get their first taste of life in the forest.

Is there a review for Baby Chimp Rescue?

Radio Times critic David Butcher had this to say about the programme:

"I’d be quite happy simply to watch the parts of this programme that involve chimpanzees messing about in their Liberian sanctuary, doing their thing. There’s something comforting in seeing a young chimp twirling about, spinning on the spot for fun, or knocking over a rubbish bin, or stealing his keeper’s baseball cap. At the end we see an enjoyable montage of times that the chimps have turned the tables on their observers and ripped bits off the camera or attacked a microphone.

All good fun but there’s a bigger picture, and it’s not pretty. The species is collapsing in the wild. Jenny and Jimmy are doing what they can by rescuing orphaned chimps, but they’re running out of space."

What time is Baby Chimp Rescue on BBC Two?

Baby Chimp Rescue continues on BBC Two at 8pm on Thursday 23rd January.

Is there a clip?

Yes! Beware if you're allergic to cuteness: