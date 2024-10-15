The woodland animal's diet changes at this time of year according to what is readily available, which is a topic that Packham will be delving deeper into on the programme.

He'll also explain the mental health benefits of spending time with nature during the autumn months, before enlisting the help of moth expert Liam Crowley to explain how the insects camouflage themselves in the wilderness.

The last of the three editions falls on Halloween, prompting Packham to explore how certain animals earned a spooky reputation – including bats, owls, crows and toads – tracing their roots back to folklore.

Packham explained: "Autumn is one of the most magical phases in our seasonal calendar. It may feel like things are shutting down, but far from it. It’s a time for nature to recycle and prepare.

"Those rich autumn colours are a sign of nature at its very best, and I’m excited to be telling the stories of the season in one of my favourite woodlands in the UK."

Autumnwatch previously existed as a standalone programme for almost two decades, but was cancelled by the BBC last year, with the broadcaster citing "challenging times financially" and a need to focus on the "highest impact" programming.

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams for Springwatch 2024. BBC Studios/Jo Charlesworth

The decision prompted outcry from fans and nature advocates, with co-presenter Michaela Strachan describing it as "disappointing" (via X).

She later explained, during an appearance on Loose Women, that the production team were given a choice to cancel one of the seasonal documentaries (also including Springwatch and Winterwatch) or strip back funding for all of them.

"I think they made the right decision, because Springwatch... is at the heart of the Watches, and that's the season that I love best because we can really get into the stories of the wildlife," she added (via WalesOnline).

Autumnwatch returns on The One Show at 7pm on 29th-31st October 2024.

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.