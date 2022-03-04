While this is not strictly a true crime doc, there is a crime element as it has a heavy focus on the infamous shooting of artist Andy Warhol in 1968. Warhol survived his injuries, but the event stayed with him and influenced him later in his life.

We are never short of documentaries to watch on Netflix, with the streamer becoming the go-to place to watch them – especially on the true crime front.

The limited series, which comes from executive producer Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story fame, features interviews with those that knew Warhol and were around him at the time of the incident.

But when does The Andy Warhol Diaries come to Netflix? Here is all you need to know.

The Andy Warhol Diaries release date

Not too long to wait for The Andy Warhol diaries as it will land on the streamer on Wednesday 9th March.

Who was Andy Warhol?

If you are familiar with Pop Art, then you will likely need no introduction to Andy Warhol as he was a leading figure in the visual art movement.

In 1968, Warhol was shot by radical feminist Valerie Solanas inside his studio and the wound was nearly fatal.

The incident had quite the impact on Warhol even after he recovered with him saying, "Before I was shot, I always thought that I was more half-there than all-there—I always suspected that I was watching TV instead of living life. People sometimes say that the way things happen in movies is unreal, but actually it's the way things happen in life that's unreal. The movies make emotions look so strong and real, whereas when things really do happen to you, it's like watching television—you don't feel anything. Right when I was being shot and ever since, I knew that I was watching television. The channels switch, but it's all television."

The events of the shooting did not take him out of the limelight though and he continued his work and exhibitions up until his death in 1987. His grave is at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is The Andy Warhol Diaries about?

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix for what to expect when The Andy Warhol Diaries arrives next month.

After he's shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this series, reveal the secrets behind his persona.

So get ready for an inside look into the workings of a man who has fascinated many for some time, at a crucial time in his life no less.

Is there a trailer?

Check out the two minute The Andy Warhol trailer from Netflix below!

The Andy Warhol Diaries will stream on Netflix on Wednesday 9th March. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.