Exploring the origins of the song, it stars Carey herself, as well as producer Randy Jackson (Carey's former manager) and an original back-up singer. The documentary also incorporates rare footage from the making of the music video.

Of the mini-documentary, Carey said: “As we continue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of All I Want For Christmas Is You, it was important for me to share part of the story behind this song that still brings me joy every year.

“I hope you enjoy Amazon Music’s special glimpse into the magic of this song. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

More like this

Ryan Redington, Director of Amazon Music, said: “The success of All I Want For Christmas Is You is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a Christmas hit on Amazon Music – it’s consistently the most popular song on our service globally during the festive season.

“We were thrilled to be able to work with Mariah and those closest to her to document the making of this enduring hit, and share their stories with our customers.”

Advertisement

Amazon Music’s Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is now available to stream globally here