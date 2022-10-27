Based on the theories of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren - whose investigations have contributed to popular culture such as The Conjuring - the six-part show sees people staying in some of the most haunted places in America.

Netflix's 28 Days Haunted has got viewers talking since it arrived on the streaming site this month.

The aim of the series? To see if any of the teams can last 28 days in the terrifying, haunted locations, or if they'll back out from the creepy experiment.

So, where exactly is 28 Days Haunted filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations featured in Netflix's 28 Days Haunted.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

28 Days Haunted locations: Where is the Netflix series filmed?

Season 1 of 28 Days Haunted was filmed over three locations - Lumber Baron Inn in Denver, Madison Dry Goods in North Carolina, and Captain Grant’s Inn in Connecticut.

You can read more on these places below:

The Lumber Baron Inn and Gardens

The Lumber Baron Inn and Gardens Netflix

This is a bed and breakfast and wedding venue situated in a historic Victorian mansion. It's thought to be haunted as two teenage girls were reportedly murdered there in 1970 and the case remains unsolved.

Madison Dry Goods

Madison Dry Goods Netflix

Based in North Carolina, Madison Dry Goods is a store that used to be a funeral home and hotel. When it operated as a funeral home, it's said to have taken in the victims of one of the most infamous murders in the area - the Lawson family killings, which saw sharecropper Charles Davis 'Charlie' Lawson murder his wife and six of his seven children in 1929.

Captain Grant's Inn

Captain Grant's Inn Netflix

Captain Grant's Inn is a bed and breakfast and a well-known ghost hunter hotspot. It's believed that many spirits live in the property, including the wife of one of the previous owners.

28 Days Haunted is available to stream on Netflix. Read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.