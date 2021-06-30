DiscoverTV app closure

The Radio Times DiscoverTV app will be closing at the end of August; we know that some of you will be sad to see this go, but rest assured, we have some exciting plans already under way to enhance and expand our TV coverage on RadioTimes.com, to give you even more up-to-date, expert guidance in discovering the best shows to watch. You can read more about what’s in store below.



If you have any queries about the app closure, please get in touch with our customer services team by emailing: feedback@radiotimes.com.

When it comes to finding out what’s good to watch, we here at RadioTimes.com pride ourselves on being the best place to find accurate, trustworthy and independent TV listings and guidance alongside our award-winning expert journalism. And although we believe we already have the best TV guide in the business, we are always keen to improve the experience for our users, and to introduce new features that make it easier to find brilliant shows and films.

In recent years, the TV viewing landscape has changed at an electric rate – with more content than ever available to watch across an increasing number of channels, catch-up and streaming services. This is good news for those of us that love great TV as there is now more choice at our fingertips than there has ever been – yet with this wealth of content comes a sometimes overwhelming number of options, not just of what to watch, but when, where and how to watch it.

In response to this challenge, we have significantly invested in our coverage of catch-up and streaming services – ensuring that our users get the same top-quality recommendations and coverage for the biggest shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and NOW as they would expect for BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 or Sky Atlantic.

And it is with the overwhelming success and positive feedback we have received for this new streaming content, and a recognition that the way many of us are watching television is changing to a hybrid of scheduled and on demand, that we have taken the decision to significantly improve and upgrade our TV listings experience to not only include scheduled channels where you can watch content “live” but to also incorporate streaming and catch-up services.

We believe this will offer a huge upgrade to everyone’s experience using RadioTimes.com, making it easier than ever to find out about the shows, films and genres that matter to you and get the most from the channels and services to which you have access.

And while we plan to add new and useful features for users that will make finding great content easier than ever with a mix of smart technology and our award-winning editorial team – I want to reassure you that we are committed to ensuring that our TV listings for scheduled television continue to remain the best in the business.

In the coming weeks and months, you may start to notice changes in the TV listings experience – from the listings grid to episode and programme pages – as we roll out our new TV Guide project in a staged manner:

Stage 1 – Now live! (since 18 May 2021):

Everything in one place – Our TV listings will link to new improved programme hubs that will offer you show, season and episode information in one convenient experience

Our TV listings will link to new improved programme hubs that will offer you show, season and episode information in one convenient experience The best content at your fingertips – Our new pages will offer easy access to the latest news, views, comment and analysis on your favourite shows from our expert editorial team

Our new pages will offer easy access to the latest news, views, comment and analysis on your favourite shows from our expert editorial team A new look – You’ll begin to notice some changes in the look and feel on the site – from the homepage to our programme hubs – with new colours and fonts

Stage 2 – (coming July 2021)

Streaming services – Alongside scheduled television listings our streaming section will ensure you never miss a thing on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, NOW, Apple TV+ and beyond

Alongside scheduled television listings our streaming section will ensure you never miss a thing on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, NOW, Apple TV+ and beyond Your content, your way – Filter shows and films from the streaming and catch-up services by service, genre and date to find the most relevant content for you

– Filter shows and films from the streaming and catch-up services by service, genre and date to find the most relevant content for you Better recommendations – Our expert team will curate the very best shows and films across scheduled and streaming TV so you always have something great to watch

– Our expert team will curate the very best shows and films across scheduled and streaming TV so you always have something great to watch Collections – Whether you’re looking for a top comedy or the latest horror films available, our curated collections will offer more inspiration than ever before

Stage 3 – (coming September 2021)

Optimised listings grid – Our super new TV listings grid will be faster, more up to date – and make finding what to watch even easier

– Our super new TV listings grid will be faster, more up to date – and make finding what to watch even easier Channel preferences – Set your own channel preferences so you can get a shortcut to the content that matters most to you

As we introduce changes, I will be updating this blog to give you the latest information and to highlight the new features that will be available to you.

We are really excited about this upgrade to the site and can’t wait to offer you an even better TV Guide experience on RadioTimes.com.

As this project rolls out this year, we’d be really keen to hear from you and get your thoughts. The views of our users are incredibly important to us and you can be sure we always take these into account when developing and improving the site.

Please don’t hesitate to send feedback to feedback@radiotimes.com.

In the meantime, I want to thank you for using RadioTimes.com and for taking the time to read this message, and I can’t wait for you to see the improvements we have in store for the site.

Best wishes,

Tim Glanfield

Editorial Director, RadioTimes.com