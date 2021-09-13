Discover the critically acclaimed TV shows you don’t want to miss

It doesn’t get much better than discovering your new favourite TV series. You know the type – you’ll be raving about it incessantly to your family and friends, and counting down the hours until you can dive back into the next episode. And, when it comes to unearthing new shows you’ll love, the Apple TV app has got you covered.

Advertisement

From star-studded dramas to feel-good sitcoms, keep reading to discover some of the thrilling shows that are available to watch in the Apple TV app right now.

The Morning Show

What’s it about?

This gripping series explores the cut-throat world of morning news, and the lives of the people who help America wake up every morning. At the heart of it all are two complicated women who we follow as they attempt to navigate the minefield of their high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

Why you’ll love it…

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men – and women and women – in the workplace, while also offering a thrilling look behind the curtain of morning TV. Nominated for eight awards at last year’s Emmy®’s, season two of this unmissable show lands on Apple TV+ on 17th September.

Stream on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

What’s it about?

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a struggling football team in London—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination… and biscuits.

Why you’ll love it…

Up for an incredible 20 gongs at this year’s Emmy® Awards, Jason Sudeikis’s portrayal of biscuit-proffering coach Ted provides plenty of laughs, while also warming the cockles of your heart. If you’re in need of a feel-good show with kind-hearted and likeable characters, then Ted Lasso is for you – and season two is available to watch now.

Stream on Apple TV+

For All Mankind

What’s it about?

Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling “what if” take on history from Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families. Now back with its second series, the story picks up a decade later in 1983, during the height of the Cold War when tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak.

Why you’ll love it…

Space enthusiast or not, this thrilling alternate-history series will have you hooked thanks to its terrific production design, stunning visual effects and stellar performances from its ensemble cast. Watch season one and two on demand now.

Stream on Apple TV+

Mare of Easttown

What’s it about?

This gritty American crime drama follows Mare Sheehan, a police detective in a small Pennsylvania town, as she investigates a brutal murder whilst trying to keep her own fragile life from falling apart.

Why you’ll love it…

While a whodunnit storyline is nothing new, Mare of Easttown feels wonderfully authentic thanks to Kate Winslet’s effortless portrayal of a tired, grieving detective, and a flawless script that’s just been nominated for an Emmy®.

Buy, or stream on NOW

Succession

What’s it about?

This satirical comedy drama tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the global media and entertainment business they control.

Why you’ll love it…

The brainchild of Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, this Emmy® and BAFTA-winning comedy-drama seamlessly blends hilarity with darker themes as it shines a light on the farcical side of power and wealth. Brian Cox also dazzles as brash patriarch Logan Roy.

Buy, or stream on NOW

Bigger and better The Apple TV app offers all the films and series you could want in one place. You can find critically acclaimed Apple Original shows and movies on Apple TV+, premium channels such as StarzPlay, and popular streaming services such as NOW and Amazon Prime Video, plus thousands of movies to buy or rent, including the latest blockbusters. It offers a whole world of content – and you can watch it any way you want. Whether that’s via your Apple device, a streaming stick, smart TV or even your games console. You could even start on a smart TV and pick up where you left off on your phone. Pretty great, right?

Advertisement

Find out more about the Apple TV app