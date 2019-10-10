Ross, 75, said the gig is a “dream come true,” and told fans: “This is my tribute to you.”

Emily Eavis, the daughter of founder Michael Eavis, broke the news on Twitter, writing: “I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year.”

Ross will join a star-studded line-up of icons who have played the famous festival slot, including Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Jeff Lynne and Kylie Minogue, who made Glastonbury history last year when her set became the most watched ever.

Tickets for next year’s Worthy Farm event went on sale last week with general admission selling out in 34 minutes.

A special ballot opened earlier this week for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets, while re-sale will take place in April.

But don't fear, if you're not lucky, the event will be televised on the BBC.

Glastonbury Festival takes place 24th- 28th June