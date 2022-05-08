The New Tricks star died of natural causes at his home in Spain, a statement from his family has confirmed.

Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74.

The statement reads: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain.

"The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Born in Clapham, London in 1948, Waterman first rose to fame for his portrayal of the titular character in the 1960s BBC drama William.

He later found further fame for his turn as Detective Sergeant George Carter in the ITV police drama The Sweeney as part of a duo with co-star John Thaw.

From 1979 to 1989, Waterman played the iconic role of Terry McCann in Minder before having roles in sitcoms.

Later, from 2003 to 2015, the actor won further plaudits for his turn in the BBC crime drama series New Tricks.

As well as acting, Waterman also sang the theme tunes to his series Minder and New Tricks.

British actors John Thaw (1942 - 2002, left) and Dennis Waterman (1948-2022), stars of the new television police drama 'The Sweeney', UK, 17th December 1974. Hilaria McCarthy/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Waterman shared two children with his second wife, the British actress Patricia Maynard, one of whom is former EastEnders actress Hannah Waterman.

Married four times, Waterman's third marriage was actress Rula Lenska, who he married in 1987. The pair divorced in 1998 after Waterman was violent towards her.

At the time of his death, Waterman was married to his fourth wife, Pam Flint.

