The actor's family have confirmed to the BBC that he passed away from "a cancer-related illness".

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," Warner's family said in a statement. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Warner was renowned for his performances in such films as Straw Dogs (1971), The Omen (1976), Time Bandits (1981), Tron (1982) and Titanic (1997).

David Warner and Gregory Peck in The Omen (1976) FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

He was also known for playing multiple characters in the Star Trek franchise, appearing in the films Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (19981), and in the Star Trek: The Next Generation two-parter 'Chain of Command' in 1992).

Born in Manchester on 29th July 1941, Warner studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and first came to prominence for playing the title role in 1996 film Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment, for which he was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He also won an Emmy award in 1981 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special for his portrayal of Pomponius Falco in the television miniseries Masada.

In recent years, Warner had earned plaudits for his portrayal of an alternate Doctor in Big Finish's series of Doctor Who audio dramas. In a post to Twitter, the company said it was "absolutely heartbroken" by the news of his passing.

Warner was a prolific voice actor, with notables role in Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995) as Ra's al Ghul and Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1995-1997) as Herbert Landon.

