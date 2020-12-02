“Television has achieved a great thing worldwide, making people everywhere aware of what’s happening to our environment," he said. "If I’ve been a part of that and if this is a reward for that, well then, I thank you very much indeed. I’m most grateful.”

The Rose d'Or Awards noted Attenborough’s extraordinary career, which has spanned black and white, colour, HD and 3D formats, as well as the fact his his programmes have won multiple Emmys and BAFTA Awards.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Attenborough's work includes The Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Dynasties and Seven Worlds One Planet.

More like this

"It is fitting that in this year, of all years, the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award should go to that force of nature, Sir David Attenborough," Jean Philip De Tender, EBU Media Director said. "We are celebrating a broadcaster of multiple talents – naturalist, activist, storyteller, writer, presenter, preserver, explorer.

"He has inspired audiences for decades and continues to do so. The expression ‘ground-breaking’ can be over-used – especially in our industry – but Sir David has changed how we view the world – and it doesn’t get more ground-breaking than that.”

Next weekend, the virtual Rose d'Or ceremony will be hosted by Nish Kumar.

Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones is to receive the Emerging Talent Award, while Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa 2020 Performance of the Year Award for his portrayal of Eric in the Netflix series.

Advertisement

To watch Sir David’s full acceptance speech and see all the Rose d’Or winners revealed, follow the live stream of the virtual ceremony on Rosedor.com from 3pm on Wednesday 9th December.