The actor’s death was confirmed by a family member on Facebook yesterday (Sunday 23rd April). The post read: "So unbelievably sad. Brother-in-law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you're not there to share it with."

Dale Meeks, who was best known for his appearances in Emmerdale and Byker Grove, has died at the age of 48.

It continued: "Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing. The support of Dale's friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heartbreaking final hours, I can only stand in awe."

Meeks rose to fame through his role in the teenage drama Byker Grove in the ‘90s in which he played Greg, the leader of a gang from rival youth club Denton Burn. The show launched the careers of a number of stars, including Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin.

He went on to play Simon Meredith in Emmerdale between 2003 and 2006. Most recently, the actor appeared in ITV true crime drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat, as Moat’s friend Rory Sutcliffe.

Tweeting about the three-part series based on the true story of the UK’s biggest ever manhunt, Meeks said last week: "Sadly watching tonight's episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It's fantastic to feel the love. Thanks gang. Keep it coming xxx."

Alongside his TV roles, Meeks performed on stage in productions including A Christmas Carol at the West Yorkshire Playhouse and The Producers at the Royal Exchange theatre in Manchester. He was also a singer and won ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes Celebrity Special with fellow Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock as the Blues Brothers.

Tributes have been flooding in for Meeks on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

McPartlin and Donnelly described Meeks as the “loveliest of guys”.

“We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing,” they wrote. “He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad.”