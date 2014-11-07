Now, the actor and prolific tweeter has actually gone through with it – but for very different reasons.

In a message last night, Fry told his 7.8 million followers that he'd be "closing down on Twitter while filming. In a place whence I've been advised it is safest not to tweet. See you December. Here goes..."

Closing down on Twitter while filming. In a place whence I've been advised it is safest not to tweet. See you December. Here goes... — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 6, 2014

Fry's cryptic tweet sparked speculation from followers about what he might be up to. Some suggested he might be filming Star Wars, but this seems unlikely as filming finished yesterday. Others suggested he might be making a documentary in a politically sensitive country.

More like this

Advertisement

Another responded: "You're either filming in Parliament or a football club dressing room then. Good luck, see you in December".