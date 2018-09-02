The move means that Andrew Marr will now begin his show at 10am on Sundays. A number of rival political programmes have also decided to change their time slots this Autumn, including Sophy Ridge on Sky News and Robert Peston on ITV.

“The Andrew Marr Show is moving to 10am on Sunday mornings," a statement on The Andrew Marr Show's Twitter feed read. "This is part of a broader revamp of Sunday programming on BBC One. We will follow Match of the Day. Join us on Sunday at 10am.”

Find out what the changes mean for the Sunday schedules below.

When is The Andrew Marr Show on TV?

The programme will broadcast at the new time of 10am every Sunday on BBC1, an hour later than its usual 9am slot. This weekend Marr will follow on straight after the Sunday morning repeat of Match of the Day.

Is BBC1 changing its Sunday TV listings?

The BBC had already announced that Sunday Politics would be replaced along with Daily Politics. This Sunday The Andrew Marr Show will be followed at 11am with current affairs and talk show Sunday Morning Live.

Meanwhile, Daily Politics will be replaced from 3rd September with new 45-minute programme Politics Live on BBC2.

What about the other Sunday political programmes on TV?

Sophy Ridge on Sunday will now broadcast at the earlier time of 9am, before Andrew Marr. This means the Sky News show will not clash with Marr.

Robert Peston's ITV show meanwhile was already set for a move to a new Wednesday night slot. The show, now simply called Peston, will broadcast after ITV News at Ten.