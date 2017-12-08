What time is Blue Planet II: Episode 7 on TV?

The final episode of the series airs on Sunday night at 8pm on BBC1.

What is going to happen?

The final episode takes a stark look at the impact of human life on life in the ocean.

The BBC urges that, despite depicting albatross parents unwittingly feeding their chicks plastic and mother dolphins potentially exposing their new-born calves to pollutants through their contaminated milk, the episode contains "an inspiring message of hope".

Writing in a recent issue of Radio Times, David Attenborough spoke of one initiative in the past which he believes shows that humans are capable of reducing their negative impact upon marine life: "in 1986, the whaling nations of the world got together and agreed by a majority vote to stop doing so - except for a very few special purposes. Today, some whales have started to increase once again and now exist in heartening numbers".

"Never before have we been so aware of what we are doing to our planet - and never before have we had such power to do something about it," he added.

Watch a special preview of the episode below...

It details an initiative to save vulnerable (and humongous) leatherback turtles in the Caribbean.