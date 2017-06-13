On 16 June last year the ebullient Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, jumped out of a car to make her way to a constituency surgery at a local library. A member of her staff, Sandra Major, watched as a man approached: “He just shot Jo in the head. Just like that.”

This harrowing, poignant documentary makes clear the shocking level of violence used against Cox by her murderer, Nazi-obsessed loner Thomas Mair, who shot her twice more and stabbed her 13 times as she lay stricken on the ground. It’s still not known how he got the gun.